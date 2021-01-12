Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $34.79 Per Share

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $34.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $34.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $13.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $65.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.85.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,114.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,185.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

