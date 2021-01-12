Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,109.16. The company had a trading volume of 72,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,185.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,154.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.85.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

