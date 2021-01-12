Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.4% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $9.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,123.93. The stock had a trading volume of 139,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,092. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,185.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3,154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.85.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
