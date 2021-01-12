Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.4% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $9.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,123.93. The stock had a trading volume of 139,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,092. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,185.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3,154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.85.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

