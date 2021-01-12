Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

AMCR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,130,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,541. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889,592 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after buying an additional 3,506,848 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 3,291,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

