American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

AEO opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $23.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

