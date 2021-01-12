American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Head to Head Review

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and Destination XL Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters $4.31 billion 0.90 $191.26 million $1.48 15.84 Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.04 -$7.80 million N/A N/A

American Eagle Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Eagle Outfitters and Destination XL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters 0 8 10 0 2.56 Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus price target of $17.39, suggesting a potential downside of 25.85%. Destination XL Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 979.33%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than American Eagle Outfitters.

Profitability

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters -5.50% -1.82% -0.56% Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American Eagle Outfitters has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters beats Destination XL Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of February 1, 2020, it operated approximately 940 American Eagle stores, 148 Aerie stand-alone stores, 5 Tailgate stores, and two Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 217 locations operated by licensees in 24 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and ToddSnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.