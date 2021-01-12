American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 40.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,100. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

