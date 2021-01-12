American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,465 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.62. 2,670,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.34. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.85.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

