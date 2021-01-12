American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.30. 343,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 256,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

