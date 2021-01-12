American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is BTR Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 2.8% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Water Works worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,461. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

