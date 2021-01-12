AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the December 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMVMF traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.23. 605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

