AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $586.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post sales of $586.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.04 million to $591.85 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $586.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $68,698,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after buying an additional 562,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 89,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after buying an additional 32,144 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMN opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

