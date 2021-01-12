AMO Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $650,649.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $650,649.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,435,450,915 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

