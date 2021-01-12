Amon Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. Amon has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $10,741.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00375093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.69 or 0.04398796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,320,960 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

