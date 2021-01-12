Amoveo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $745.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $745.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.97 or 0.00056526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo's total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo's official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo's official website is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

