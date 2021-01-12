Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.58

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $6.61. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 52,945 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $207,474.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 23.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 54.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

