Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Up 9.7%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s share price shot up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.24. 134,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 46,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $207,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.