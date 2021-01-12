Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AMDUF remained flat at $$83.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Amundi has a 52-week low of $70.01 and a 52-week high of $83.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

