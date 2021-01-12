ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 245.8% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get ANA alerts:

ALNPY stock remained flat at $$4.30 on Tuesday. 897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. ANA has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.