Analysts Anticipate Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.06. Cameco posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. BidaskClub raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1,413.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,419,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

