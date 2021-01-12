Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $751.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post $751.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $705.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $819.50 million. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

CLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

NYSE CLR opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Continental Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

