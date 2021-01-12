Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.04). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($2.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of EDIT traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.00. 2,575,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.83. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

