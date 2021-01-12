Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,046,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,868,000 after acquiring an additional 648,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $1,714,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,415. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

