Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

SBRA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $140,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

