Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%.

SAMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

SAMG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.26. 17,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.79. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $15.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

