Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Million

Analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post $1.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $3.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.75 million, with estimates ranging from $15.26 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis boosted their target price on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $367,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $103,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $567.39 million, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.96.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.