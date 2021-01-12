Analysts Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Announce -$1.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.19) and the highest is ($1.39). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($1.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.84) to ($8.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($7.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.41) to ($2.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,977. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.96.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.