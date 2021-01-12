Analysts Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEYE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ AEYE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 66,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $251.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AudioEye by 223.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AudioEye by 22.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,941,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.