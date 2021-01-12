Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Coty reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on COTY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth $436,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 22.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Coty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Coty by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

COTY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. 6,482,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,010,997. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

