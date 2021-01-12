Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 283,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 97.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

