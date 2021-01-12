Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Announce $2.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report earnings of $2.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $11.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS opened at $332.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.38. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.