Analysts Expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 556,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.01. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

