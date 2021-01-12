Analysts Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Jabil posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Jabil stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $45.39.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,827 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

