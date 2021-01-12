Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXP. BidaskClub lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,120 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

