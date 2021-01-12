Analysts Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.54 Million

Brokerages predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post $148.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.20 million and the highest is $153.03 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $195.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $636.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.60 million to $651.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $699.27 million, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $722.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. ValuEngine lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.

In related news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,491,000 after purchasing an additional 184,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 843,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 52,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

