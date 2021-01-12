Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 12th (ABI, ACIA, AES, AIZ, AJG, ALL, AMD, AON, ATR, AVTR)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 12th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $65.00 to $90.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $27.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $219.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $93.00 to $102.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $47.00 to $65.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $121.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $248.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $18.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $17.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $16.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $72.00 to $87.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $66.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $5.50 to $11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $160.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $330.00 to $340.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) was given a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $185.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $64.00 to $59.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) was given a €25.50 ($30.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $38.00 to $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $105.00 to $125.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) was given a €169.00 ($198.82) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $157.00 to $162.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $205.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €10.80 ($12.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €9.30 ($10.94) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $69.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $34.00 to $36.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $205.00 to $239.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $188.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) was given a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $4.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $4.00 to $5.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $70.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) was given a €147.00 ($172.94) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $20.00 to $41.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $32.00 to $38.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $60.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) was given a €178.00 ($209.41) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 355 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) was given a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $65.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $46.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $143.00 to $141.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $143.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $134.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $240.00 to $260.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $556.00 to $580.00.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $2.00 to $3.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABIBR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABIBR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.