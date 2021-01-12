Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 12th (ABI, ACIA, AES, AIZ, AJG, ALL, AMD, AON, ATR, AVTR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 12th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $65.00 to $90.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $27.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $219.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $93.00 to $102.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $47.00 to $65.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $121.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $248.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $18.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $17.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $16.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $72.00 to $87.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $66.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $5.50 to $11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $160.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $330.00 to $340.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) was given a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $185.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $64.00 to $59.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) was given a €25.50 ($30.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $38.00 to $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $105.00 to $125.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) was given a €169.00 ($198.82) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $157.00 to $162.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $205.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €10.80 ($12.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €9.30 ($10.94) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $69.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $34.00 to $36.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $205.00 to $239.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $188.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) was given a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $4.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $70.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) was given a €147.00 ($172.94) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $20.00 to $41.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $32.00 to $38.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $60.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) was given a €178.00 ($209.41) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 355 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) was given a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $46.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $143.00 to $141.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $134.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $240.00 to $260.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $556.00 to $580.00.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $2.00 to $3.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

