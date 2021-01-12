Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 12th (CRUS, NSSC, NVDA, NXPI, PSNL, PYPD, QUOT, RCMT, RDSMY, RVNC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 12th:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Get Cirrus Logic Inc alerts:

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.