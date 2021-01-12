Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 12th (AAVVF, AR, ATI, BIREF, BRTHY, BX, DLTR, DSCSY, KRUS, LCNB)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 12th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Allegheny for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to benefit from strength in its defense business as well as the joint venture with Tsingshan. The strength in defense is led by demand growth for naval nuclear materials. The company is investing resources to boost growth in the defense market, leveraging its material science capabilities and advanced process technologies. Allegheny is also focused on improving its cost structure. Its cost-reduction actions are likely to support the bottom line. Additionally, the company is substantially curtailing capital expenditures and lowering inventories and expects to generate free cash flow from ongoing operational improvements. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have underperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Recently, the company inked a deal to buy DCI, which will further enhance its digital capabilities. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix, persistent asset inflows and inorganic growth efforts. Its transition from a publicly traded partnership to a corporation is expected to help attract more investors. Yet, continuously increasing expenses (mainly owing to higher general and administrative costs) are expected to hamper the bottom line to some extent in the near term. Further, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile earnings and high debt level is a concern.”

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $129.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dollar Tree has outpaced the industry in the past three months. Sound business fundamentals along with favorable customer response toward assortments have been driving the company’s performance. Moreover, the stock received a boost from robust third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Earnings were aided by top-line growth and improved margins, while sales benefited from comps growth across segments. Moreover, the company is witnessing favorable initial comps trend in the fiscal fourth quarter. Moreover, it is on track with store rationalization and renovation efforts. However, higher payroll expenses related to frontline associates and field management staff bonuses are concerning. Higher COVID-19-related costs partly hurt margins in the fiscal third quarter.”

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $17.50 price target on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. Moreover, continuing strong demand for the company’s plasma and reactive gas solutions, especially in semiconductor deposition applications, is a key catalyst. In wet clean applications, the company’s solutions are seeing solid traction. MKS is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. The latest HDI PCB laser-manufacturing solution has been gaining traction in Asia. However, exposure of the company’s Light and Motion segment in China is a concern. Macroeconomic uncertainty related to COVID-19 is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Robust organic growth, including the expansion of the microelectronics business, is aiding Mercury Systems’ growth. Strong demand for products resulting in significant deal wins, which is driving sales. Moreover, modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I is high, providing the company with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors. However, though Mercury has been steadily winning development contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability in the long run. Also, intense competition from CACI and SAIC is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $134.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novavax is looking to file a regulatory application for its nanoparticle seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu shortly. If approved, the company believes that NanoFlu will be a game changer for the prevention of influenza. Meanwhile, Novavax received a federal funding of almost $2 billion for the clinical development of its coronavirus vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373. The vaccine is also advancing well and is currently in late-stage studies. However, in absence of a marketed product, Novavax is yet to generate any revenues from the product sales. Dearth of collaboration contracts too remains a headwind. Thus, any delay in pipeline development related to NanoFlu or NVX-CoV2373 will hurt the stock. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $87.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Philip Morris have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has long been benefiting from its pricing power, which continued to aid its third-quarter 2020 results, wherein top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, management raised its earnings guidance for 2020 on the back of improved shipment volume trends, though the latter is still expected to decline. Well, management does not expect a near-term recovery in the duty-free business due to travel-related uncertainties amid the pandemic. Also, a delay in minimum price enforcement in Indonesia is a concern. Apart from this, cigarette volumes have been soft for a while due to rising health consciousness and stern regulations. All said, revenues are likely to fall in 2020. Nonetheless, strength in RRPs, especially IQOS, is expected to offer respite.”

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company delivered an earnings beat in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Moreover, its solid online performance driven by digital clienteling, BOPUS and curbside pickup, bode well. Its plans to curtail global workforce by the end of fiscal 2021 via its Strategic Realignment Plan is expected to generate gross annualized pre-tax expense savings of $180-$200 million from the start of fiscal 2022. Further, improved margins and reduced costs remain upsides. However, Ralph Lauren’s top line not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also fell year over year. Lower sales in all regions, stemming from supply-chain disruptions related to COVID-19, hurt the top line. Management expects COVID-19 impacts and uncertainties to continue in the third quarter and fiscal 2021.”

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating. Tudor Pickering currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silgan will gain on strong demand for vital products like food, beverage, consumer health and personal care products amid the pandemic. However, lower demand for products not intended for stay-at-home use and weakness in certain beauty products will weigh on results. Nevertheless, the company’s focus on cutting costs will boost margins. It expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.92 and $2.97 in 2020. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year increase of 36%. Earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter and year have undergone positive revisions lately. The acquisition of the dispensing business of the Albéa Group is a strategic fit for the closures segment and expected to lead to operational cost synergies of $20 million on an annual run rate basis. However, elevation in debt following the buyout remains a woe.”

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $337.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

