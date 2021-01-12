Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bank of America (BAC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of America (NYSE: BAC):
- 1/11/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/11/2021 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.
- 1/6/2021 – Bank of America is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.
- 1/4/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2020 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2020 – Bank of America was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of America by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
