Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bank of America (BAC)

1/11/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2021 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

1/6/2021 – Bank of America is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/4/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Bank of America was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of America by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

