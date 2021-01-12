AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.95

AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 88526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.26 million and a P/E ratio of -36.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.90 million during the quarter.

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media in Canada, the United States, and the European Union. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities and North American ETFs.

