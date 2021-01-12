Analyzing AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and LTC Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $171.66 million 0.70 $92.92 million ($9.67) -0.31 LTC Properties $185.30 million 8.29 $80.53 million $3.08 12.71

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LTC Properties. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and LTC Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 2 0 0 0 1.00 LTC Properties 3 4 1 0 1.75

AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $2.13, indicating a potential downside of 27.97%. LTC Properties has a consensus target price of $37.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.30%. Given LTC Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust -381.52% -86.32% -9.62% LTC Properties 56.46% 11.41% 5.98%

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -1.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LTC Properties pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LTC Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. LTC Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LTC Properties beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

