Analyzing Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) & Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) and Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Radian Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $496.00 million 1.51 -$216.00 million N/A N/A Radian Group $1.53 billion 2.67 $672.31 million $3.21 6.62

Radian Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Radian Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group N/A -38.99% -3.64% Radian Group 30.45% 10.99% 6.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ambac Financial Group and Radian Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Radian Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Radian Group has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.95%. Given Radian Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radian Group is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radian Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Radian Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Radian Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Radian Group beats Ambac Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers mortgage services, including transaction management services, such as loan review, residential mortgage-backed securities securitization and distressed asset reviews, review and valuation services related to single family rental properties, servicer and loan surveillance, and underwriting; real estate services comprising real estate owned asset management, and real estate valuation and brokerage services, as well as software as a service solutions and platforms; and title services that include title insurance products, and closing services. This segment provides its mortgage and real estate services to mortgage lenders, financial institutions, investors, government entities, and others. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.