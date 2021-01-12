Analyzing Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) & Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Xcel Brands and Franchise Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Franchise Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Franchise Group has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Franchise Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franchise Group is more favorable than Xcel Brands.

Risk and Volatility

Xcel Brands has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franchise Group has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Xcel Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Franchise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.7% of Xcel Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Franchise Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Brands and Franchise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Brands -20.37% 2.37% 1.64% Franchise Group 0.94% 12.37% 2.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xcel Brands and Franchise Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Brands $41.73 million 0.65 -$3.43 million $0.21 6.71 Franchise Group $132.55 million 9.65 -$2.16 million N/A N/A

Franchise Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Brands.

Summary

Franchise Group beats Xcel Brands on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands. It licenses its brands to third parties; and provides design, production, and marketing services for promotion and distribution through a ubiquitous-channel retail sales strategy, including distribution through interactive television, the internet, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels. The company also offers social media marketing and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brands through www.isaacmizrahi.com; the Halston Brand through www.halston.com; the Judith Ripka Fine Jewelry brand through www.judithripka.com; the C Wonder brands through www.cwonder.com; and the Longaberger brand through www.longaberger.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers. It also operates as a retailer primarily focuses on providing customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a kind, out-of-box, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked, and scratched and dented products in various merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, furniture, and lawn and garden equipment, at prices that are lower than list prices; and specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

