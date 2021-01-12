Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €57.00 by UBS Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) received a €57.00 ($67.06) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.67 ($73.73).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

