Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

BUD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 74,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,930. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of -186.48, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

