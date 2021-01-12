ankrETH (aEth) Price Hits $920.39 on Major Exchanges

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One ankrETH token can currently be bought for about $920.39 or 0.02708668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $27.00 million and $379,988.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ankrETH has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00375093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.69 or 0.04398796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ankrETH

