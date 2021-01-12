Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANSLF remained flat at $$26.51 during trading on Tuesday. Ansell has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90.
Ansell Company Profile
