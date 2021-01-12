ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of ANPDY stock traded down $12.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.61. 11,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.85 and its 200 day moving average is $289.31. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $146.70 and a 1 year high of $429.33.
About ANTA Sports Products
Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.