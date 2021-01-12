ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ANPDY stock traded down $12.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.61. 11,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.85 and its 200 day moving average is $289.31. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $146.70 and a 1 year high of $429.33.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.