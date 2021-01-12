ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $409.20 and last traded at $412.61. 11,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the average session volume of 2,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $424.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.85 and its 200-day moving average is $289.31.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

