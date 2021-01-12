Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 1,826,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,453,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

ATRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $715.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Antares Pharma news, CFO Fred M. Powell acquired 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,425.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 46.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,190 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 780.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 754,597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 679.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 414,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 361,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 42.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 247,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

